REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

The NFL postseason rolls onward on Sunday, with young talent facing off against veteran experience in the NFC conference championship, and an AFC underdog looking to cement a spot in the Super Bowl. TENNIS-AUSOPEN-MEN/

Djokovic the man to beat, again, at Melbourne Park MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Gary Lineker’s celebrated quote that soccer is a simple game that “the Germans always win” might well be adapted to tennis and the inescapable dominance of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

SOCCER-USA/ U.S. women's team reveals Olympic qualifying tournament roster

The U.S. women's national soccer team revealed its 20-strong Olympic qualifying tournament roster on Friday, as the four-time World Cup winners aim to reach their seventh consecutive Olympic Games. UPCOMING

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL-NFL-TITANS/BULLUCK

NFL-Bulluck reliving fairy tale run as Titans make bid for Super Bowl If anyone has an idea about what is going on right now inside the Tennessee Titans dressing room as they prepare for a Sunday showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl it would be Keith Bulluck.

17 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV) Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open

Day three of the Singapore Open. Jan 17

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship

Action from day three of the Abu Dhabi Championship. World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October. Jan 17

GOLF-LAQUINTA/ Golf - PGA Tour: American Express third round

Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960. Jan 17

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Sheffield United 18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are aiming to move out of the relegation zone and a victory would take them level with hosts Brighton on points. 18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea 18 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton are looking for a third straight league victory when they host Wolves on Saturday.

18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Tottenham Hotspur 18 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton

18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP

Soccer-Bordeaux sent packing from Cup by minnows Pau French third division side Pau pulled off a remarkable 3-2 win after extra-time over top-flight Girondins de Bordeaux to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Thursday.

17 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund Augsburg faces Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. 18 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-BMG/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Schalke face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga. 17 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sampdoria

Lazio host Sampdoria in a Serie A match. 18 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SEV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga. 18 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International The final of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament

18 Jan 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International The final of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament.

18 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open - Players practice & news conferences Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep are among the players scheduled to speak to the media on Saturday ahead of the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the tennis calendar - in Melbourne.

18 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International The final of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open.

18 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa resume at 60-2 as they chase England's mammoth 499-9 declared in the third test at St George's Park 18 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MOTORSPORTS MOTOR-ELECTRIC-CHILE/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Santiago ePrix The Parque O'Higgins Circuit in Santiago hosts the third race of the Formula E season.

18 Jan 14:03 ET / 19:03 GMT

