Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiefs DT Jones, RB McCoy questionable for Titans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 03:22 IST
Chiefs DT Jones, RB McCoy questionable for Titans

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and running back LeSean McCoy on Friday were listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who like Jones and McCoy were limited in Friday practice, was given no official injury-report designation for the game but coach Andy Reid previously said he expects Kelce to play.

Jones suffered a calf injury that kept him out of last week's divisional-round victory over the Houston Texans. "We'll see. I want to see how he feels (Saturday)," Reid said Friday of Jones. "We'll just go from there. We talk about day by day, this one is day to day."

McCoy and backup quarterback Matt Moore were listed as questionable as both have dealt with illnesses this week. Kelce was limited in all three practices last week before catching 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns against Houston.

"He's actually feeling better this week, which is good," Reid said. Among the players listed as questionable for the Titans are linebackers Jayon Brown (shoulder) and Rashaan Evans (foot), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (shoulder).

Also questionable are receivers Adam Humphries (ankle) and Cody Hollister (ankle) and linebacker David Long (knee). All seven were limited practice participants on Friday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Bodo insurgent group, NDFB-S sing suspension of operations agreement with Centre

Bodo insurgent group and National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Saoraigwra NDFB-S on Friday signed suspension of operations agreement with the government of India. Addressing a press conference here, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said B Sa...

Delhi Police urge anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh to clear road blockade in interest of larger public interest

As the protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA entered day 35 on Friday, Delhi Police appealed to protestors to understand the inconvenience caused by the complete highway blockade to residents of Delhi and NCR, se...

Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Gr...

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that states attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data.In a decision made public on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020