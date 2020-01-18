Royals ex-owner Glass dies at 84

Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass died last week at the age of 84, the team confirmed Friday. Glass, who bought the Royals for $96 million in April 2000, died on Jan. 9 from complications of pneumonia, according to his family.

In a statement released on Twitter, new owner John Sherman, a local businessman who bought the team from the Glass family in November, said, "Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David's passing. His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise." Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement: "Mr. Glass loved this game, this team, and our city with all his heart. He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball. But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family."

Under the ownership of Glass, who was the president and CEO of Wal-Mart from 1988-2000, the Royals reached the World Series in 2014 and 2015. After losing a seven-game series to the San Francisco Giants in 2014, they became world champions the following year by defeating the New York Mets in five games. Before becoming owner of the Royals, Glass served the previous 6 1/2 years as CEO and chairman of the team following the death of founding owner Ewing Kauffman, for whom the Royals' home stadium is still named.

In November, Glass sold the Royals to Sherman, a former part-owner and chairman of the Cleveland Indians, and his group for close to $1 billion. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank David Glass for his successful stewardship of the Royals' franchise dating back to 1993, including 20 years as owner," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement after the sale was approved. " The Glass family's passion for the Royals culminated in Kansas City's 2015 World Championship, demonstrating its strength as a baseball town."

Glass was affiliated with a number of MLB organizations, including as a member of the MLB Executive Council and the National Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors in Cooperstown. Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt also issued a statement Friday that read:

"David was an incredibly kind man with a huge heart for Kansas City sports. He was a supportive partner and a gracious host who welcomed us to Kauffman Stadium many times over the years. I will always remember his poignant and thoughtful invitation to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day the season following my father's passing in 2006. Our family and the entire Kansas City Chiefs organization would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Glass family and the Kansas City Royals." A memorial service will be held on Jan. 27 at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, Ark., according to the Glass family.

