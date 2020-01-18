Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals ex-owner Glass dies at 84

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 06:18 IST
Royals ex-owner Glass dies at 84

Former Kansas City Royals owner David Glass died last week at the age of 84, the team confirmed Friday. Glass, who bought the Royals for $96 million in April 2000, died on Jan. 9 from complications of pneumonia, according to his family.

In a statement released on Twitter, new owner John Sherman, a local businessman who bought the team from the Glass family in November, said, "Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David's passing. His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise." Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement: "Mr. Glass loved this game, this team, and our city with all his heart. He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball. But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family."

Under the ownership of Glass, who was the president and CEO of Wal-Mart from 1988-2000, the Royals reached the World Series in 2014 and 2015. After losing a seven-game series to the San Francisco Giants in 2014, they became world champions the following year by defeating the New York Mets in five games. Before becoming owner of the Royals, Glass served the previous 6 1/2 years as CEO and chairman of the team following the death of founding owner Ewing Kauffman, for whom the Royals' home stadium is still named.

In November, Glass sold the Royals to Sherman, a former part-owner and chairman of the Cleveland Indians, and his group for close to $1 billion. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, I thank David Glass for his successful stewardship of the Royals' franchise dating back to 1993, including 20 years as owner," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement after the sale was approved. " The Glass family's passion for the Royals culminated in Kansas City's 2015 World Championship, demonstrating its strength as a baseball town."

Glass was affiliated with a number of MLB organizations, including as a member of the MLB Executive Council and the National Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors in Cooperstown. Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt also issued a statement Friday that read:

"David was an incredibly kind man with a huge heart for Kansas City sports. He was a supportive partner and a gracious host who welcomed us to Kauffman Stadium many times over the years. I will always remember his poignant and thoughtful invitation to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day the season following my father's passing in 2006. Our family and the entire Kansas City Chiefs organization would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Glass family and the Kansas City Royals." A memorial service will be held on Jan. 27 at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, Ark., according to the Glass family.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, several media outlets reported Friday. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after his cont...

Teachers doused in jet fuel at California school sue Delta Air Lines

Four Los Angeles-area schoolteachers who were doused with jet fuel dumped by a Delta Air Lines plane in the minutes before it made an emergency landing sued the airline on Friday, accusing the flight crew of negligence.The plaintiffs say th...

B'deshi author Taslima terms CAA 'generous', calls for inclusion of persecuted Muslim community, atheists

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday termed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA very good and generous and suggested that the new law should also include Muslim community, free thinkers and atheists, who are persecuted in ...

UPDATE 2-Trump: 2nd Amendment under 'serious attack' in Virginia

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Constitution was being attacked in the state of Virginia, where lawmakers have been moving to enact tougher gun laws and arms enthusiasts are planning a rally next week. Your 2nd Amendment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020