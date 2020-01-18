Cards' Murray on playing in NFL, MLB at same time: 'I could do it'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray still has aspirations to play baseball. Murray, in fact, would like to play professional football and baseball at the same time -- just not right now.

"I think I could," the 22-year-old Murray told the Arizona Republic of being a two-sport star. "Athletically, I think, yeah, I could do it. I've been playing both my whole life. I would love to add that to the resume." Murray's current resume likely would support his claim.

The former Heisman Trophy recipient became the first person in history to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts when the Cardinals chose him with the top overall pick in 2019. The Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 baseball draft, and the team allowed him to play one final season of college football at Oklahoma. While the Athletics continue to hold his baseball rights, Murray said he isn't intent on pursuing his diamond dreams at the moment.

"I don't understand why in sports they try to marginalize it," Murray told the newspaper. "They try to make you pick one and I get it, but we'll see. I think it would be fun. Right now, though, I'm just focused on football." Murray threw for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his rookie season. He also rushed for 544 yards and four scores.

