Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors score season-high 140 in win over Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 08:14 IST
Raptors score season-high 140 in win over Wizards
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norman Powell scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 140-111 Friday night. Marc Gasol added 20 points for the Raptors, who have won seven straight against the Wizards, including two this season. It marked the most points scored in a game this season for Toronto.

Terence Davis II scored 23 points for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. OG Anunoby added 18 points, and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and eight rebounds, Pascal Siakam had 12 points and Kyle Lowry contributed 11 points and eight assists. Troy Brown Jr. had 22 points for the Wizards, who have lost three straight. Isaac Bonga added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 14 points, Ish Smith and Davis Bertans each had 12 and Anzejs Pasecniks 11.

Toronto shot 57.1 percent from the field and Washington shot 44.9 percent. The Raptors took a 24-point lead into the fourth quarter and it increased to 30 on a layup by Davis with 4:36 remaining.

The Raptors led 38-26 after the first quarter. Toronto took a 24-point lead with 7:15 remaining in the second quarter when Ibaka made two free throws.

Lowry, who hobbled off the court after banging knees with a Washington player with 2:38 left in the first quarter, returned after Ibaka made his free throws. The Wizards chipped away at the lead and when Ish Smith made a 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left to complete the first-half scoring, Toronto led 65-51.

Washington cut the lead to nine points on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Thomas with 7:38 left in the third quarter. The Raptors responded with an 8-0 run capped by Anunoby's dunk with 5:59 remaining in the third following a Lowry steal. Gasol hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the third-quarter scoring and give Toronto a 100-76 lead.

Washington guard Jordan McRae was helped from the court with a sprained ankle with 10:33 left in the first half and did not return. He had three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Floods, road closures in Australia as storms lash some bushfire-hit regions

Thunderstorms lashed parts of Australias east coast early on Saturday, causing road closures and flash flooding, but the country was still battling nearly 100 bushfires and some of the affected areas remained dry. Victoria, New South Wales ...

Unless club sacks me, I'm going to stay: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, unless the club sacks him, he has no intention of leaving the club in the next season. I say many times, unless the club sack me, Im going to stay 100 per cent. For sure, 100 per cent Im going to ...

U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native village

This years once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tundra overlooking the Bering Sea. Daytime temperatures will be well below freezing.The 2020 U.S. census is due to l...

England announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

England Cricket Board on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence from February 21. England head coach Lisa Keightley said her team is looking forward to the challenge.Its really excitin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020