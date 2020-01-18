Raptors score season-high 140 in win over Wizards

Norman Powell scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 140-111 Friday night. Marc Gasol added 20 points for the Raptors, who have won seven straight against the Wizards, including two this season. It marked the most points scored in a game this season for Toronto.

Terence Davis II scored 23 points for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. OG Anunoby added 18 points, and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and eight rebounds, Pascal Siakam had 12 points and Kyle Lowry contributed 11 points and eight assists. Troy Brown Jr. had 22 points for the Wizards, who have lost three straight. Isaac Bonga added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 14 points, Ish Smith and Davis Bertans each had 12 and Anzejs Pasecniks 11.

Toronto shot 57.1 percent from the field and Washington shot 44.9 percent. The Raptors took a 24-point lead into the fourth quarter and it increased to 30 on a layup by Davis with 4:36 remaining.

The Raptors led 38-26 after the first quarter. Toronto took a 24-point lead with 7:15 remaining in the second quarter when Ibaka made two free throws.

Lowry, who hobbled off the court after banging knees with a Washington player with 2:38 left in the first quarter, returned after Ibaka made his free throws. The Wizards chipped away at the lead and when Ish Smith made a 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left to complete the first-half scoring, Toronto led 65-51.

Washington cut the lead to nine points on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Thomas with 7:38 left in the third quarter. The Raptors responded with an 8-0 run capped by Anunoby's dunk with 5:59 remaining in the third following a Lowry steal. Gasol hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the third-quarter scoring and give Toronto a 100-76 lead.

Washington guard Jordan McRae was helped from the court with a sprained ankle with 10:33 left in the first half and did not return. He had three points.

