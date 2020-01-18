Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins over Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 08:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 08:49 IST
Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins over Red Wings

Sidney Crosby scored on a tip-in during an overtime power play, and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday. Crosby redirected an Evgeni Malkin shot for his third goal in as many games. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves. Malkin was credited with a team-high six shots and assisted on both goals.

Pittsburgh bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Boston on Thursday in which it was silenced after Crosby scored in the first minute. The Penguins earned their fifth win in six games Friday. Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for Detroit, and rookie Filip Zadina had the Red Wings' lone goal.

In Detroit's previous game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Howard was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in less than eight minutes. He didn't allow a goal in the first period Friday, turning aside 11 shots. Detroit was also held scoreless on nine shots. With Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese in the penalty box for holding, Detroit scored the first goal of the game at 3:29 of the second period. Zadina took a shot from the right circle that skittered through traffic and beat Murray through the five-hole. Frans Nielsen recorded his 300th career assist, and Trevor Daley added the secondary assist.

Howard kept his shutout going with a glove save on a close-range shot from Dominik Kahun in the closing seconds of the period. The Penguins scored on the power play at 3:36 of the third to tie it. With Darren Helm in the box for tripping Crosby, Rust lifted a shot from the right circle which deflected off Howard's glove and into the top of the net. Rust's 20th goal was assisted by Malkin and Kris Letang.

With 5:29 remaining in regulation, Howard deflected an Aston-Reese shot that banged off the crossbar but didn't cross the goal line. Pittsburgh won the first meeting between the clubs 5-3 on Dec. 7 as Malkin had a goal and two assists for the visiting Penguins. The teams will meet once more, on Feb. 16 in Pittsburgh.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

76ers drop Bulls on Korkmaz's career night

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday. Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers imp...

Tennis-Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title

Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat Chinas Zhang Shuai 7-67 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title. Rybakina was playing her second final in a week after losing...

Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team

Washington, Jan 18 AFP Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clintons impeachment in the 1990s, and Americas biggest celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz were announced Friday to be joining President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment defense....

Tennis-More seasoned, less fearless, Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Naomi Osaka has learned to appreciate her victories more after enduring the toughest year of her fledgling career and the Japanese world number three says mentally she is in a better place to launch her Australian Open title defense.Osaka s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020