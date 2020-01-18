Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins over Red Wings

Sidney Crosby scored on a tip-in during an overtime power play, and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday. Crosby redirected an Evgeni Malkin shot for his third goal in as many games. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves. Malkin was credited with a team-high six shots and assisted on both goals.

Pittsburgh bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Boston on Thursday in which it was silenced after Crosby scored in the first minute. The Penguins earned their fifth win in six games Friday. Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for Detroit, and rookie Filip Zadina had the Red Wings' lone goal.

In Detroit's previous game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Howard was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in less than eight minutes. He didn't allow a goal in the first period Friday, turning aside 11 shots. Detroit was also held scoreless on nine shots. With Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese in the penalty box for holding, Detroit scored the first goal of the game at 3:29 of the second period. Zadina took a shot from the right circle that skittered through traffic and beat Murray through the five-hole. Frans Nielsen recorded his 300th career assist, and Trevor Daley added the secondary assist.

Howard kept his shutout going with a glove save on a close-range shot from Dominik Kahun in the closing seconds of the period. The Penguins scored on the power play at 3:36 of the third to tie it. With Darren Helm in the box for tripping Crosby, Rust lifted a shot from the right circle which deflected off Howard's glove and into the top of the net. Rust's 20th goal was assisted by Malkin and Kris Letang.

With 5:29 remaining in regulation, Howard deflected an Aston-Reese shot that banged off the crossbar but didn't cross the goal line. Pittsburgh won the first meeting between the clubs 5-3 on Dec. 7 as Malkin had a goal and two assists for the visiting Penguins. The teams will meet once more, on Feb. 16 in Pittsburgh.

--Field Level Media

