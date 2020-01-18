Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Juve striker and 1968 European champion Anastasi dies, aged 71

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 09:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 09:30 IST
Ex-Juve striker and 1968 European champion Anastasi dies, aged 71
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Juventus striker Pietro Anastasi, who scored in Italy's 1968 European Championship final victory over Yugoslavia, has died at the age of 71, the Turin club announced Friday. "Today is a sad day for Juventus, Italian football and for all those who knew him. Pietro Anastasi has left us at the age of 71," said the Italian champions in a statement.

Anastasi spent eight seasons with Juventus, playing in three league title-winning teams. He scored 130 goals in 303 games during his stay before moving on to Inter Milan, Ascoli and Lugano where he ended his career in 1982.

Anastasi played 25 times for Italy and scored in the 2-0 victory over Yugoslavia in the 1968 European Championship final. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: CM assures thorough probe in MGP leader's death

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a thorough probe would be conducted into the death of MGP leader Prakash Naik, who allegedly shot himself dead and held a ministers kin responsible for the extreme step. Naik, who was in his late 50s, ...

76ers drop Bulls on Korkmaz's career night

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday. Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers imp...

Tennis-Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title

Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat Chinas Zhang Shuai 7-67 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title. Rybakina was playing her second final in a week after losing...

Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team

Washington, Jan 18 AFP Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clintons impeachment in the 1990s, and Americas biggest celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz were announced Friday to be joining President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment defense....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020