20 war-disabled defence personnel to take part in Mumbai

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 12:01 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 12:01 IST
At least 20 war-disabled defence personnel will participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday to spread the message of 'converting disability into ability'. Major General Ian Cardozo, vice-president of the War Wounded Foundation, made the announcement on Saturday.

"The officers, JCOs (junior commissioned officers) and jawans, of whom three have amputated legs, will run under the banner of the organisation," he said. Cardozo (83), a former divisional commander, will lead the run.

"The intention behind our participation is to instill a sense of confidence among the disabled and give them a message to stay fit," Cardozo said. "We are in thousands, but the organisers gave us the slot of 20 participants...We run every year and the people of Mumbai support and cheer us," he added.

Another officer said, "We are taking part in the marathon to motivate our disabled jawans. We are injured, but not disabled. We can do everything that ordinary people can do." Apart from Maharashtra, war-disabled from Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will also take part in the marathon, he said..

