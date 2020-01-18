Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spirited bowling performance helps Melbourne Stars defeat Perth Scorchers in BBL

Melbourne Stars defeated Perth Scorchers by 10 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:40 IST
Spirited bowling performance helps Melbourne Stars defeat Perth Scorchers in BBL
Melbourne Stars before the start of Perth Scorchers' innings (Photo/ Melbourne Stars Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Stars defeated Perth Scorchers by 10 runs on Saturday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chasing 142, Scorchers did not get off to a steady start as the side lost its opener Josh Inglis (12) in the third over of the innings. Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft then put on 30 runs for the second wicket.

In the seventh over, Sandeep Lamichhane provided the breakthrough to Stars as he dismissed Livingstone (18). The visitors were given a major setback in the 10th over as Mitchell Marsh (11) was sent back to the pavilion, via a run-out, reducing Scorchers to 62/3. Scorchers seemed to have been on track, but with 40 runs away from the target, Stars managed to get the breakthroughs of Bancroft (32) and Kurtis Patterson (20) to peg the visitors back.

Stars kept on taking wickets in the final overs, and in the end, they managed to go away with a 10-run victory. Earlier, a spirited bowling performance enabled Scorchers to restrict Stars to just 141/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Stars got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening three wickets with just 34 runs on the board. Marcus Stoinis (6), Nathan Coulter-Nile (7), and Nic Maddinson (3) all failed to leave a mark. Skipper Glenn Maxwell then joined Hilton Cartwright in the middle and the duo put on 47 runs for the fourth wicket. But as soon as Maxwell (25) started to look for big shots, he was sent back to the pavilion in the 14 over, restricting to 81/4.

Stars kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, but Cartwright (58*) enabled the side to go past the 140-run mark. Brief Scores: Melbourne Stars 141/6 (Hilton Cartwright 58, Glenn Maxwell 25, Matthew Kelly 3-27) defeat Perth Scorchers 131/9 (Cameron Bancroft 32, Kurtis Patterson 20, Nic Maddinson 3-24) by 10 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Revenge for Humbert as he wins first ATP title in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 18 AFP It was the tournament of revenge for rising star Ugo Humbert who won his maiden ATP title beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humber...

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible things

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible thingslike constitutional integrity, constitutional morality PChidambaram in Kolkata....

Athletics-India sports min says 35 sexual harassment complaints in 2011-19

Indias sports ministry has said 35 complaints of sexual harassment had been lodged relating to alleged incidents at national training centers from 2011 to 2019.The ministry said 27 of the complaints were made by athletes against coaches at ...

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

Melbourne, Jan 18 AFP Australias Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams. Zverev said some of the othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020