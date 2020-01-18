Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fancied players get off to smooth start at Chennai Open chess

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:26 IST
Fancied players get off to smooth start at Chennai Open chess
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Fancied players get off to smooth start at Chennai Open chess Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI): Fancied players led by Russian Grand Master Pavel Ponkratov got off to a fluent start in the 12th Chennai Open International GM Chess tournament, posting wins in the first round here on Saturday. In the top board game, top-seed Ponkrantov outclassed S K Kanishk in an English opening game that lasted 29 moves.

The other leading players including Aleksej Aleksandrov, Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Peru) and Levan Pantsulaia (Georgia) registered comfortable victories. The lower boards saw Tamil Nadu girl K M Shrija post an upset victory over International Master T U Navin Kanna while national under-11 champion Aakash G of Coimbatore defeated higher-rated International Master C Praveen Kumar.

A total of 284 players including 29 GMs and 23 International Masters are taking part in the tournament which offers a total prize money of Rs 15 lakh. The tournament was inaugurated by India's first International Master Manuel Aaron.

Important results (Indians unless specified): 1st round: Pavel Ponkratov (Rus) beat S K Kanishk, Swayham P Das lost to Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo (Peru), Levan Pantsulaia (Georgia) beat Sahib Singh, M S Midilesh lost to Aleksej Aleksandrov (Belarus), Aleksey Goganov (Russia) beat Abhinav Chakrapani Santhalayan. Mikheil Mchedlishvili Mikheil (Georgia) beat Rushyendra Chowdary Kantipudi, Ivan Rozum (Russia) beat Vivek Tiwari, Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukraine) beat Hermon Dain Saldanha.

Alberto David (Italy) beat Rebecca Jesumarian, Alexei Fedorov (Belarus) beat A Krishan, N R Visakh beat Rudra S Pathak, Vishnu Menon lost to Yudin Sergei (Russia)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad tops socio-economic, commercial real estate ranking: JLL

Hyderabad has emerged as the worlds most dynamic city on better performance in socio-economic and commercial real estate, global property consultant JLL India said. Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this years ranking, despite th...

Rape case overshadowed by Nirbhaya incident nears finality

The trial in the gruesome gang rape of a five-year-old girl in Delhi in April 2013, which was overshadowed by the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that had happened just four months before it, came to an end on Saturday when a Delhi court...

Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday. An Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader said the resignations of Dwark...

Utilise Ambedkar statue money to help Wadia hospitals: Prakash

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday suggested that the Bombay high court ask the Maharashtra government to utilise funds sanctioned for the proposed statue of his grandfather B R Ambedkar in Mumbai for improvement of Wadia hospitals f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020