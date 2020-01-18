REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

World number one Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 7-5 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs shoot past Blazers Luka Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

GOLF-ASIAN Blistering Kuchar jumps into Singapore lead after birdie binge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Matt Kuchar will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Singapore Open following his blistering nine-under-par 62 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sampdoria Lazio host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

18 Jan 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund Augsburg faces Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

18 Jan 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Sheffield United. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are aiming to move out of the relegation zone and a victory would take them level with hosts Brighton on points. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SEV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton are looking for a third straight league victory when they host Wolves on Saturday. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton.

18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa resume at 60-2 as they chase England's mammoth 499-9 declared in the third test at St George's Park 18 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea.

18 Jan 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT MOTOR-ELECTRIC-CHILE/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Santiago ePrix The Parque O'Higgins Circuit in Santiago hosts the third race of the Formula E season.

18 Jan 23:03 ET / 19:03 GMT GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour: American Express final round Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960.

19 Jan GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship Action from the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October. 19 Jan

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Conference championship games of NFL playoffs

The AFC and NFC conference championship games of the NFL playoffs 19 Jan

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Atletico Madrid

Eibar host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 18 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MMA-UFC-UFC246/ (PIX) (TV) Mixed Martial Artsc - Conor McGregor returns to the octagon at UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s return is cemented for Jan. 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas in a welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone. 18 Jan 07:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV) Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open

Day four of the Singapore Open. 19 Jan 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

