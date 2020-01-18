Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

World number one Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 7-5 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs shoot past Blazers Luka Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

GOLF-ASIAN Blistering Kuchar jumps into Singapore lead after birdie binge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Matt Kuchar will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Singapore Open following his blistering nine-under-par 62 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sampdoria Lazio host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

18 Jan 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund Augsburg faces Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

18 Jan 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Sheffield United. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are aiming to move out of the relegation zone and a victory would take them level with hosts Brighton on points. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SEV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton are looking for a third straight league victory when they host Wolves on Saturday. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton.

18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth. 18 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa resume at 60-2 as they chase England's mammoth 499-9 declared in the third test at St George's Park 18 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea.

18 Jan 21:30 ET / 17:30 GMT MOTOR-ELECTRIC-CHILE/ (TV)

Motor racing - Formula E - Santiago ePrix The Parque O'Higgins Circuit in Santiago hosts the third race of the Formula E season.

18 Jan 23:03 ET / 19:03 GMT GOLF-LAQUINTA/

Golf - PGA Tour: American Express final round Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960.

19 Jan GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship Action from the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October. 19 Jan

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Conference championship games of NFL playoffs

The AFC and NFC conference championship games of the NFL playoffs 19 Jan

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Atletico Madrid

Eibar host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 18 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MMA-UFC-UFC246/ (PIX) (TV) Mixed Martial Artsc - Conor McGregor returns to the octagon at UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s return is cemented for Jan. 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas in a welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone. 18 Jan 07:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV) Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open

Day four of the Singapore Open. 19 Jan 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad tops socio-economic, commercial real estate ranking: JLL

Hyderabad has emerged as the worlds most dynamic city on better performance in socio-economic and commercial real estate, global property consultant JLL India said. Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this years ranking, despite th...

Rape case overshadowed by Nirbhaya incident nears finality

The trial in the gruesome gang rape of a five-year-old girl in Delhi in April 2013, which was overshadowed by the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that had happened just four months before it, came to an end on Saturday when a Delhi court...

Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday. An Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader said the resignations of Dwark...

Utilise Ambedkar statue money to help Wadia hospitals: Prakash

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday suggested that the Bombay high court ask the Maharashtra government to utilise funds sanctioned for the proposed statue of his grandfather B R Ambedkar in Mumbai for improvement of Wadia hospitals f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020