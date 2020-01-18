Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Westwood grabs one-shot lead in Abu Dhabi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:50 IST
Golf-Westwood grabs one-shot lead in Abu Dhabi

England's Lee Westwood will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship after carding a seven-under-par 65 on Saturday. Westwood, who last won on the European Tour at the 2018 Nedbank Challenge, produced a mighty approach shot to set up an eagle on the par five eighth hole to take the lead.

He finished with a tricky birdie putt that moved him to 14-under overall, a shot clear of Italian Francesco Laporta and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger. Having barely touched a club since featuring in the European Tour's season finale in Dubai last November, Westwood was satisfied with his steady progress in Abu Dhabi this week.

"It's always a bonus to be in contention and that's basically why we come out here," the 46-year-old said. "I'm not going to lie, I didn't play a lot of golf coming into it, didn't know what to expect. To be in the lead with one round to go, it's a real positive.

"I know I'm talented enough to win the tournament, it's just a case of applying myself." Wiesberger made a late charge with three consecutive birdies to match Westwood's round of 65, while overnight leader Laporta gained two shots in his final three holes to finish with 69.

Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick sits in fourth at 12-under, while Sergio Garcia is another shot back alongside Kurt Kitayama. World number one Brooks Koepka bounced back from a second-round 75 to make six birdies and finish with a round of 70. The American, however, remains nine shots off the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran to send black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane to Ukraine

Iran said on Saturday it was sending to Ukraine the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that the Iranian military shot down this month, an accident that sparked unrest at home and added to pressure on Tehran from abroad. Irans Tasn...

Hyderabad tops socio-economic, commercial real estate ranking: JLL

Hyderabad has emerged as the worlds most dynamic city on better performance in socio-economic and commercial real estate, global property consultant JLL India said. Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this years ranking, despite th...

Rape case overshadowed by Nirbhaya incident nears finality

The trial in the gruesome gang rape of a five-year-old girl in Delhi in April 2013, which was overshadowed by the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that had happened just four months before it, came to an end on Saturday when a Delhi court...

Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday. An Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader said the resignations of Dwark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020