BCCI in search of national selectors; invites application

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in search of national selectors and has invited applications for the post on Saturday. The BCCI in a statement invited applications for the: two national selectors (senior men), five national selectors (senior women), and two national selectors (junior men).

The eligibility criteria for senior men selectors is that candidates applying for the post should have played 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. For the senior women selector post, the candidate should have represented the Indian Women's Cricket Team while for the junior men selector the applicant should have played 25 first-class matches.

For all the posts the candidates must have retired from the game at least 5 years ago. Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the new selection committee will be formed after picking the Indian side for the New Zealand tour.

"New Zealand squad will be picked by the same committee on the 23. After that, we will look at the new committee. Top cricketers are not coming for the selection committee, as they are engaged in other activities, at the end of the day, it is their personal call," Ganguly had told ANI. Currently, the five-member selection committee is headed by MSK Prasad and includes Devang Gandhi, Sharandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda. (ANI)

