Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life is never ahead of cricket, Rahim after opting out of Pakistan series

After opting out of Pakistan tour, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said 'Life is never ahead of cricket' here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:14 IST
Life is never ahead of cricket, Rahim after opting out of Pakistan series
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. Image Credit: ANI

After opting out of Pakistan tour, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said 'Life is never ahead of cricket' here on Saturday. "It was a tough decision for me to opt-out of the series. But one needs to understand the fact that I even decided to not be part of PSL [Pakistan Super League] because that is to be played in Pakistan. My family is not permitting me. Life is never ahead of cricket," Cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Rahim as saying.

The 32-years-old said that the family's worry over his security is the main reason to opt-out of series against Pakistan and Pakistan Super League. "Like I have said before, my family is concerned with me traveling to Pakistan. Keeping them in worry I do not have the mentality to go and play in Pakistan," Rahim said.

Rahim said that he has told Bangladesh Cricket Board about his decision and there is no scope of changing it. "There is no reason for the decision to change. I have already said I will not travel to Pakistan. I have written this to the board and this has been accepted. I will not be part of this full series," he said.

Earlier today, Bangladesh announced that Mahmudullah would be leading the side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Bangladesh will play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

The first Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran to send black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane to Ukraine

Iran said on Saturday it was sending to Ukraine the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that the Iranian military shot down this month, an accident that sparked unrest at home and added to pressure on Tehran from abroad. Irans Tasn...

Hyderabad tops socio-economic, commercial real estate ranking: JLL

Hyderabad has emerged as the worlds most dynamic city on better performance in socio-economic and commercial real estate, global property consultant JLL India said. Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this years ranking, despite th...

Rape case overshadowed by Nirbhaya incident nears finality

The trial in the gruesome gang rape of a five-year-old girl in Delhi in April 2013, which was overshadowed by the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that had happened just four months before it, came to an end on Saturday when a Delhi court...

Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday. An Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader said the resignations of Dwark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020