Life is never ahead of cricket, Rahim after opting out of Pakistan series

After opting out of Pakistan tour, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said 'Life is never ahead of cricket' here on Saturday. "It was a tough decision for me to opt-out of the series. But one needs to understand the fact that I even decided to not be part of PSL [Pakistan Super League] because that is to be played in Pakistan. My family is not permitting me. Life is never ahead of cricket," Cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Rahim as saying.

The 32-years-old said that the family's worry over his security is the main reason to opt-out of series against Pakistan and Pakistan Super League. "Like I have said before, my family is concerned with me traveling to Pakistan. Keeping them in worry I do not have the mentality to go and play in Pakistan," Rahim said.

Rahim said that he has told Bangladesh Cricket Board about his decision and there is no scope of changing it. "There is no reason for the decision to change. I have already said I will not travel to Pakistan. I have written this to the board and this has been accepted. I will not be part of this full series," he said.

Earlier today, Bangladesh announced that Mahmudullah would be leading the side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Bangladesh will play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

The first Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. (ANI)

