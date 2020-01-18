Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATK blank FC Goa 2-0, jump to lead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 22:07 IST
ATK blank FC Goa 2-0, jump to lead

Bolstered by their merger with the country's oldest club Mohun Bagan, ATK returned to winning ways in style, blanking leaders FC Goa 2-0 in a one-sided Indian Super League fixture here on Saturday. The high-voltage clash at the Salt Lake Stadium gained momentum only in the second-half when Pritam Kotal's rising header from a set piece opened it up for the hosts, smarting from their first loss at home to Kerala Blasters in the last round.

ATK's Fijian captain Roy Krishna latched onto a free-kick on the right-hand side inside the box and chipped the ball into the centre from the byline. An unmarked Kotal got in between the Goa centre-backs and nodded the ball into the net to give them the lead. The last season's runners-up, who had won the opening leg 2-1, tried their best to attack but ATK were solid in their defence and did not let the visiting team to squeeze one into the net.

With two minutes left in regulation time, Jayesh Rane redeemed himself for missing a sitter when he slided in the ball to seal the issue for ATK, as the home side jumped past Goa to occupy the top spot on goal difference. Just moments earlier, Kotal had squandered a big opportunity in front of an open net.

It was Roy Krishna's low cross from the right but the Indian forward blasted the ball over the bar from close-range. But there was action replay six minutes later with Roy Krishna once again setting up for Rane to make amends.

Both teams have 24 points from 13 matches as the race for the top spot intensified with seven games left. The group toppers will make the AFC Champions League and ATK, who will merge with Mohun Bagan in June, will look to make the most of it.

There were early threats at both ends with Javier Hernandez sending a strike wide after holding off his marker using his strength. At the other end, Manvir Singh cut in from the right flank and sent his effort inches wide of the frame.

Goa asked questions after dealing with the early pressure from ATK. Ferran Corominas went down inside the box after his excellent run was halted by Sumit Rathi with a sliding challenge but the referee shrugged away appeals for a penalty.

Goa custodian Mohamad Nawaz played his part in keeping the scoreline intact with a good save to stop Hernandez' long-range free-kick midway through the first half. Jobby Justin's close-range header from the resulting corner was also safely collected by the relieved custodian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

2 arrested with elephant tusks, rhino bones in Bengal's

Two persons were arrested with elephant tusks and rhino bones in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, officials said. Acting on inputs, a team of forest officials stopped two vehicles carrying elephant tusks weighing around 500 gr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal surprised to still be on top of the gameAustralian Open top seed Rafa Nadal entered his third decade as a professional ranked No. 1 in the world and the 33-year-old Spaniard says h...

LGBT activists say new bills target transgender youth

At the urging of conservative advocacy groups, Republican legislators in more than a dozen states are promoting bills that focus on transgender young people. One batch of bills would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related me...

Shivangi Sarma, Khushi Dinesh take centerstage with hat-trick of gold medals

Assams Shivangi Sarma and Karnatakas Khushi Dinesh raked in their third gold medal each in the swimming competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Saturday. West Bengals Swadesh Mondol and Karnatakas Nina Venkatesh completed a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020