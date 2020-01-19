Left Menu
Development News Edition

McDavid nets pair as Oilers trounce Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 05:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 04:26 IST
McDavid nets pair as Oilers trounce Coyotes
Josh Archibald had a goal and two assists and Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored goals for the Oilers. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Connor McDavid scored two goals and Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a 7-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Josh Archibald had a goal and two assists and Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored goals for the Oilers.

Edmonton won for the sixth time in their last eight games and head into their bye week and All-Star Game break with 57 points, the same as Arizona and Calgary, which is playing at Ottawa later on Saturday. Vegas and Vancouver, who both play later Saturday, are just a point behind. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each added two assists for Edmonton. Mike Smith finished with 27 saves.

Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored goals and Conor Garland had two assists for Arizona, which lost for the fourth time in five games (1-4-1). Antti Raanta, back after missing three games with a lower-body injury, made 12 saves in two periods before being replaced by Adin Hill who finished with eight saves.

Edmonton took a 3-0 lead in the first period, scoring on three of its first seven shots. Archibald started the scoring with a short-handed breakaway goal following a turnover by Phil Kessel at the 3:56 mark for his sixth goal of the season. Gagner followed with his second off a Sheahan feed from the right side of the goal, then Yamamoto tallied his third of the season with help from a diving Raanta, who knocked his shot into the goal with the nob of his stick. The Oilers made it 5-0 on a power-play goal by McDavid and Nygard's third goal of the season when the latter rifled a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot past Raanta's glove.

Arizona cut it to 5-2 midway through the period on goals by Hall and Dvorak on the power play, the 13th of the season for both. But McDavid answered with the second goal of the game and 27th of the season near the end of the period, redirecting Archibald's pass into the slot over Raanta's right shoulder. Ekman-Larsson cut it to 6-3 midway through the third period with a power-play goal, his sixth goal of the season. The Coyotes briefly pulled Hill with 5:03 left before Sheahan ended the scoring with an empty-netter with 3:46 to go.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Simply a lie,' Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanderss campaign on Saturday of disseminating a doctored video edited to falsely appear to show the former vice president supporting cutting Social Security, and called on th...

UPDATE 2-Trump, Democrats offer dueling arguments on impeachment

The Democratic U.S. lawmakers leading the impeachment case against Republican President Donald Trump said on Saturday the president must be removed from office to protect national security and preserve the countrys system of government. In ...

Senators down Flames to end 9-game slide

Brady Tkachuk, Connor Brown and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist and Marcus Hogberg stopped 40 of 42 shots as the Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Calgary Flames on Sa...

UK's Johnson plans to move House of Lords to York: Sunday Times

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relocate parliaments upper house, the House of Lords, to the northern English city of York, the Sunday Times reported. In last months national election for the lower house, Johnsons Conservatives ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020