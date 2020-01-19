Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Premiership Rugby confirm Saracens relegation for salary cap breaches

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 05:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 05:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Premiership Rugby confirm Saracens relegation for salary cap breaches
Saracens, who had already accepted an initial 35-point deduction, are bottom of the 12-team Premiership table with -7 points despite winning six of their eight games and bagging four bonus points. Image Credit: Twitter(@Saracens)

Reigning champions Saracens are to be relegated from English rugby's top division at the end of the season for breaching salary cap rules, Premiership Rugby announced on Saturday.

Saracens, who had already accepted an initial 35-point deduction, are bottom of the 12-team Premiership table with -7 points despite winning six of their eight games and bagging four bonus points. British media reports had said on Friday that Saracens were to receive a further 35-point deduction and that the club had accepted the decision.

They were initially sanctioned for breaking the 7-million-pound ($9.11 million) salary cap for three consecutive seasons during which they won the title twice. Salary caps were introduced in 1999.

"Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs," Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said in a statement. "At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the salary cap regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season."

The club, which has dominated domestically and in Europe in the past five years with four Premiership titles and three European crowns, will play in the Championship next season. Even if they retain their European Champions Cup crown, they would not be permitted to defend the title next season.

"I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologize for those mistakes," Neil Golding, who took over from Nigel Wray as Saracens chairman earlier this month, said. "I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward."

Saracens' fall from grace will almost certainly have knock-on effects for the club's internationals. Six of the club's players started for England in the World Cup final against South Africa in November, including captain Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola and Maro Itoje.

This month interim chief executive Edward Griffiths said the Saracens squad could be dismantled for the club to trim the wage bill and comply with salary cap rules this season. While players playing in the Championship would still be eligible for England, competing below elite level would be far from ideal, although with other leading clubs having already finalized their squads for next season, it could prove complicated to find new employers.

So far only Wales full-back Liam Williams has left the north London club, rejoining Scarlets. Other Premiership clubs have pushed for Saracens to be punished for their salary excesses, but Exeter chief executive Tony Rowe said it was not a satisfactory conclusion.

"Let's be very honest about this before people have sympathy with Saracens," he told BBC Radio Devon. "They had two choices: they could either open up their books so that Premiership Rugby could do a forensic audit of exactly what has gone on, or they could take relegation. It was their choice not to open up. "Premiership Rugby -- all the chairmen -- we just want to move on. They have created. And I'm just a bit upset it has taken so long to do this." ($1 = 0.7685 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Premiership Rugby confirm Saracens relegation for salary cap breaches

Reigning champions Saracens are to be relegated from English rugbys top division at the end of the season for breaching salary cap rules, Premiership Rugby announced on Saturday.Saracens, who had already accepted an initial 35-point deducti...

UPDATE 1-'Simply a lie,' Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanderss campaign on Saturday of disseminating a doctored video edited to falsely appear to show the former vice president supporting cutting Social Security, and called on th...

Leonard paces Clippers to win over Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and Lou Williams had 32 as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on Saturday afternoon. It was Leonards fifth consecutive game with more than 30 points in the absence of s...

UPDATE 1-'Simply a lie,' Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanderss campaign on Saturday of disseminating a doctored video edited to falsely appear to show the former vice president supporting cutting Social Security, and called on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020