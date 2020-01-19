Left Menu
Zidane 'thrilled' with Casemiro's performance against Seville

After Casemiro handed Real Madrid a win, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is thrilled as 'it's unusual' for the Brazilian to score twice.

  • Madrid
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:21 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:21 IST
Zidane 'thrilled' with Casemiro's performance against Seville
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Image Credit: ANI

After Casemiro handed Real Madrid a win, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is thrilled as 'it's unusual' for the Brazilian to score twice. "I'm pleased because it's unusual for him to net twice and I'm thrilled. In an attacking sense, any player can make the difference for us. The first was especially brilliant, the way he evaded the second line. I'm happy with his goals and the match is a reflection of how we played in the second half," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Casemiro scored the opening goal in the 57th minute but Sevilla managed to level the scores in the 64th minute. However, Casemiro again netted a goal five minutes after to hand Real Madrid a victory in La Liga on Saturday. Zidane termed Seville as a great side.

"We were a bit leggy in the first half, because then after the break we pressed better high up. Sevilla are a great side if you let them play. We really improved in the second half and the game changed," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

