Australia win toss, opt to bat first in series-decider against India

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third ODI here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 13:24 IST
Australia skipper Aaron Finch and India captain Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third ODI here on Sunday. The three-match ODI series is currently leveled at 1-1 and the winner of this match will clinch the series.

Australia completely dominated India in the first ODI as they secured a 10-wicket win in the match but the hosts made a brilliant comeback in the second game. India won the second ODI by 36 runs. India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa After this series, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I, three-match ODI and two-match Test series, starting from January 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

