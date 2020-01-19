Left Menu
Mumbai Marathon: Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win Indian Elite

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:32 IST
Army manSrinu Bugatha and defending champion Sudha Singh won the Indian Elite athlete men and womens category respectively in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon held on Sunday. Arjuna Awardee Sudha Singh clinched the title with a timing of 2:45:30s.

"My aim was for a hat-rick this year. The route was also good. I attained my best timings last year but the climate was humid and hot, whereas the weather was more suitable this time. My overall experience was good. I want to thank my coach Bijendra Singh," Sudha said on her performance. Overall Sudha stood 10th in the Marathon, which was won by Ethiopian Amane Beriso, clocking 2:24:51.

First time full marathon runner and Army man, Srinu Bugatha finished first among Indian runners by clocking 2:18:44. "I am thankful to my pacers for their help. I am happy but I feel I would have clocked a better timing than this. My pace dropped at the last kilometre and I couldn't make a proper recovery from that. Regardless, I am looking forward to performing better in my upcoming marathons," he said.

Srinu's overall ranking stood at 13th, with a gap of 10:35 seconds between him and Derara Hurisa, the winner of the International Elite Full Marathon. Sher Singh, who was participating for the first time in the Tata Mumbai Marathon, finished second clocking a timing of 2:24:00.

Sher said, "I started the race with Srinu Bugatha and kept my pace along with him steadily till 35km after which I slowed down. The route was good but the weather was quite humid." Durga Bahadur Budha, also from the Army, finished third with a timing of 2:24:03 among Indian runners. "At present, I'm not practicing for marathons regularly. Mostly the only form of training I do is my army training. Also, an injurykept me away from the marathon scene last year. So, I am personally happy with my timings," Durga said.

Among Indian runners, Jyoti Gawate emerged runner-up clocking a timing of 2:49:14, while Shyamali Singh from West Bengal attained the 3rdposition in the Indian Elite women category with a timing of 2:58:44. Sudha Singh and Jyoti Gawate ran together till the 30km mark, post which Sudha took the lead.

Meanwhile, in the womens elite half marathon, Parul Chaudhary finished winner, breaking the course record by clocking 1:15:37. Aarti Patil and Monika Athare secured 2ndand 3rd position with timings of 1:18:03 and 1:18:33 respectively.

Chaudhary pocketed an additional Rs 1.50 lakh bonus amount as course record jackpot. In the men's elite half marathon, Tirtha Pun emerged winner, finishing the race in 1:05:39s.

Securing the runner-up position, Man Singh clocked the timing of 1:06:06, while Balliappa AB finished third with the timing of 1:07:11s..

