Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Broad rips through South Africa tail, England enforce follow-on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:46 IST
Cricket-Broad rips through South Africa tail, England enforce follow-on

Seamer Stuart Broad ripped through South Africa's tail to allow England to enforce the follow-on on the fourth morning of the third test before rain interrupted their victory charge at St George's Park on Sunday.

The hosts are 15 without loss in their second innings, still 275 runs behind England's 499 for nine declared after South Africa capitulated for 209 as they lost four wickets for a single run added when play resumed on day four. Dean Elgar (13 not out) and Pieter Malan (1 not out) began South Africa's second innings with the home side needing to negotiate the best part of five sessions to salvage a draw, potentially aided by rain showers forecast for Sunday and Monday.

South Africa had resumed on 208 for six, with Vernon Philander (27) and Quinton de Kock (63) having put on 54 for the seventh wicket but facing a new ball that had been taken by England late on the third evening. It took Broad (3-30) only six balls to make the breakthrough, finding some seam movement to have Philander clean bowled.

De Kock followed five balls later, with seamer Sam Curran hitting the top of middle stump. That realistically ended South Africa's hopes of avoiding the follow-on. Keshav Maharaj (0) chopped a Broad delivery onto his stumps and Kagiso Rabada (1) chipped Broad to Mark Wood at mid-off.

Off-pinner Dom Bess finished the innings with career-best figures of 5-51. South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs bfore the tourists hit back with a 189-run success in Cape Town. The final test of the four-match series starts at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

RJD workers protest against human chain event by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna

Several Rashtriya Janata Dal JDU workers, along with leader Tej Pratap Yadav, staged a protest on Sunday against the human chain event initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The workers held up placards with messages cond...

Psychedelic drugs show promise for treating PTSD

The use of medically administered psychedelics has displayed its efficacy in treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder PTSD. Recent clinical trials suggest that a treatment approach involving the medicinal use of psychedelic substances can be...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, alle...

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar's maternal grandmother passes away

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatters maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem has passed away, the Dhadak star has announced. Ishaan, half brother of Shahid and son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, shared the news in an Instagram p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020