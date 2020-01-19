Left Menu
India score 297/4 against Sri Lanka in U-19 World Cup

  • Bloemfontein
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 17:26 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 17:26 IST
Captain Priyam Garg (56), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) struck half centuries as defending champions India scored 297 for four against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup here on Sunday. The Indians produced a team effort after being sent in to bat with all the top and middle order batsmen making useful contributions to post a big score at the Mangaung Oval here.

Garg's 56 came from 72 balls with two boundaries while Jaiswal needed 74 deliveries for his 59 which had eight shots to the fence. Jurel hit three boundaries and one six in his 48-ball unbeaten knock. Brief Scores:

India: 297 for 4 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 56, Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Dhruv Jurel 52 not out; Ashian Deniel 1/39).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

