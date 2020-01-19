Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anand lets Carlsen off the hook

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wijkaanzee
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:27 IST
Anand lets Carlsen off the hook

Viswanathan Anand pushed Magnus Carlsen to the wall before allowing the reigning world champion to walk away with a draw in the seventh round of Tata Steel Masters, here on Sunday. It was a Sicilian Rossolimo and Carlsen admitted that he missed out a crucial sequence of moves while sacrificing a pawn in the middle game.

Anand, as white, had simply an extra pawn and this is where the tenacity of Carlsen came to fore. The world champion had to work hard in a much worse position but it never quite got out of hand as the game progressed.

With six rounds still remaining, Anand is now joint fifth with Carlsen and three others at just passed the half way stage. The Indian ace still needs some catching up to do but he looks in fine fettle. "The problem is mostly that I am playing awful chess! I would be ok with the draws if I was playing ok, but right now I’m mostly concerned about the fact that things are not working so well in my game," said Carlsen after the game.

Explaining about his form the Norwegian added, "At times today I tried to play quickly at some point, and it's a typical sign of bad form that once you play a couple of quick moves you've missed something crucial." The Iranian sensation, 16-year old Alireza Firouzja has announced his arrival in the elite club and is amongst the youngest ever to do so.

Representing FIDE now and most likely to change his federation soon, Firouzja outplayed American Jeffery Xiong to regain the sole lead on 5 points out of a possible seven. The Berlin defense by Xiong led to a slightly worse position and Firouzja should that his technique is no worse when it comes to handling slight better positions. Jorden van Foreest of Holland became the first player in the tournament to score a victory with black pieces as Nikita Vituigov found himself struggling right from the beginning . Foreest took his tally to 4.5 points to share the second spot with American duo of Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So.

In the challengers’ section being held simultaneously, not much changed at the top as only Nihal Sarin scored a victory over Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan. Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine continued to be in pole position here on five points while India’s Surya Shekhar Ganguly is joint second on 4.5 points.

Results round 7 Masters: Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 4.5) beat Daniil Dubov (Rus, 3.5); Viswanathan Anand (Ind, 3.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 2.5) lost to Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 4.5); Alireza Firouzja (Fid, 5) beat Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 3); Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 1.5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 2.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (3.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 3.5) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 4.5). Challengers: Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 4.5) drew with Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 3.5); Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 4.5) drew with Jan Smeets (Ned, 4); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3) drew with Anton Guijarro David (Esp, 4); Nihal Sarin (Ind, 4) beat Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 1.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3.5); Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 5) drew with Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 3.5); Anton Smirnov (Can, 2.5) drew with Max Warmerdam (Ned, 1.5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge

A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that policemen took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police. On the lines of D...

'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled United We Play was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester Uni...

Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large nu...

Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate North Bengal Festival on Monday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating the North Bengal Festival in Siliguri on Monday, officials said. Banerjee will also honour eminent personalities with Bango Ratna Samman at the function that will be held in Atharakhai Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020