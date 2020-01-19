Left Menu
Hoping Mahmudullah leads us in T20 World Cup: Coach Russell Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has expressed a desire to see Mahmudullah leading the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

  ANI
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-01-2020 19:13 IST
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has expressed a desire to see Mahmudullah leading the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Mahmudullah had been give the reins of Bangladesh's T20 side last year in October as Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed a suspesion over not reporting a match-fixing offer.

"I am hoping he leads us in the World Cup T20. He has my full support. I thought he did a great job in India. I have enjoyed working with him. I think he is a good professional. He has respect of the change room. He is a world-class player. He is my captain," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Domingo as saying. Bangladesh will next play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

The first Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. Bangladesh squad for T20I series against Pakistan: Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Kumer Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

"Guy like Soumya, who batted No 3 in India, may end up batting at No 6 in Pakistan. [Mahmudullah] Riyad may bat at No 5. Afif might come up to No 3 or 4," Domingo said. "The best players can play under any conditions, in any positions. If you bat Eoin Morgan at No 3 or 6, he is successful. If you bat KW (Kane Williamson) at No 3 or 5, he will find a way to do that role. It is a great opportunity for the young players to find new strings to their game," he added.

The side lost its last T20I series against India 2-1. Bangladesh managed to register their first-ever victory over India in the shortest format in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (ANI)

