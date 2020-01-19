REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: LeBron, D lead Lakers by Rockets LeBron James produced his 31st double-double, Kyle Kuzma chipped in 23 points and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers turned a third-quarter defensive clinic into a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

TENNIS-AUS OPEN-CLIMATE Extreme heat fires to affect sports more through climate change - report

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The poor air quality which left players fighting for breath at Melbourne Park last week, and the extreme heat which disrupted the tournament in the past, will become the new norm if sports do not do more to address climate change, a report released on Monday said. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Inter Milan Lecce host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

19 Jan 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Leicester City. 19 Jan 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 19 Jan 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT Soccer - FA Women's Super League - Arsenal v Chelsea

Title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea clash in the FA Women's Super League, and we'll round up the action from the rest of the day's games. 19 Jan 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day one

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 19 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa hosts England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in the third of the four-test series. 19 Jan 20:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ Cricket-India v Australia ODI series

India plays Australia in the third and final one-dayer in Bengaluru. 19 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United

Liverpool faces Manchester United in the Premier League. 19 Jan 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-PRM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Parma

Juventus host Parma in a Serie A match. 19 Jan 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Coupe de France - Lorient v PSG

PSG play Lorient in the Coupe de France. 19 Jan 23:55 ET / 19:55 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-GCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Granada

Quique Setien's first match in charge of FC Barcelona is at home to Granada in La Liga. 19 Jan 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUS OPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open

Round one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 20 Jan 04:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 20 Jan 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 20 Jan 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - England Six Nations squad announcement & Eddie Jones news conference

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media after announcing his squad for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. 20 Jan 16:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-WOODS-SNEAD/ Golf - No comparison between Woods and Snead: Ex tour commish

As Tiger Woods this week has his first attempt at surpassing Sam Snead for the most all-time PGA Tour victories, the man largely responsible for pegging Snead's number at 82 has weighed in with his thoughts on how the two greats compare. 20 Jan 16:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United. 20 Jan 17:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

