Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli becomes fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as skipper

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as captain.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 20:37 IST
Kohli becomes fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as skipper
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as captain. Kohli achieved the milestone during the ongoing third ODI against Australia at M Chinnaswamy here. He broke the record which had been set by his former skipper MS Dhoni. Kohli reached the milestone in his 82nd innings as India captain.

Dhoni took 127 innings to achieve the feat followed by Ricky Ponting (131 inns), Graeme Smith (135 inns) and Sourav Ganguly (136 inns). India are currently chasing a target of 287. Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unbeaten at the crease. Sharma completed his century and the duo are leading the side to a successful run-chase.

Earlier in the day, Rohit became the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 runs in the 50-over format. Only Kohli and AB de Villiers have achieved the feat faster than Rohit. Sharma brought up the milestone in the first over of the Indian innings as he clipped Mitchell Starc away for a single. With this, the right-handed batsman has become just the sixth Indian to achieve the milestone.

Apart from Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar have more than 9,000 runs in the 50-over format. Overall, 20 batsmen have more than 9,000 ODI runs to their name. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and the winner of this match will lift the trophy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iran aims to examine downed plane's black boxes, no plan yet to send them abroad

Iran said on Sunday it was trying to analyse the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that its military shot down this month, denying a report that a decision had been taken to send the voice and flight data recorders to Ukraine.Canada, whic...

Pompeo angry over death of US citizen jailed in Egypt

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed outrage to Egypts president on Sunday at the death of an American citizen who insisted he had been wrongfully held in Egyptian prison, according to a state department spokeswoman. Pompeos sharp re...

UPDATE 3-Libyan commander's forces choke oil flows, overshadowing peace summit

Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have shut off production at all Libyas major oil fields, an escalation that threatened to strangle the countrys finances and overshadowed an international peace summit in Berlin on Sunday. Ha...

Officers beaten after police disband Hong Kong democracy rally

Hong Kong, Jan 19 AFP Two police officers were beaten bloody by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong Sunday as violence erupted at a rally calling for greater democratic freedoms in the heart of the city. Trouble flared when police ordered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020