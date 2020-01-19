Left Menu
Close contest on cards as Punjab FC host Gokulam Kerala in crucial clash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 21:52 IST
Close contest on cards as Punjab FC host Gokulam Kerala in crucial clash

Punjab FC will host Gokulam Kerala in a crucial I-League match here on Monday, with both side gunning for a win to remain in the title hunt. There is very little to choose between the two sides as Punjab, on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak, are currently placed second with 11 points from eight matches.

Gokulam, meanwhile, have won half of their six games so far to lie fourth with 10 points. A win on Monday will mean a serious title boost for both sides. Both Punjab and Gokulam have scored 10 times and both rely on two foreign attackers for a bulk of their goals.

For the home side, the pair of Cameroonian Dipanda Dicka and Brazilian Sergio Barboza have scored six between them, while Trinidadian Marcus Joseph and Ugandan Henry Kisekka have notched up seven strikes for Gokulam Kerala. Dicka gave an insight into the pair's and Punjab's thinking a day before the game.

"It will be a very difficult game, but we play at home. I think both Kisekka and I will do our best to be able to win this match to continue up there fighting for the title." Gokulam captain Marcus Joseph said: "We need to hold our nerve and make sure there are no mistakes that we did in our last few matches are repeated. The win against East Bengal has lifted the morale and we need to keep the momentum going.

"If we don't commit mistakes, I think we would be able to win the match and take all three points." Asked about him being an inspiration for the other players, Joseph played it down and said, "It is all about teamwork and combining well with the players to win the match. All the players are putting great effort to win matches. We train hard and the collective effort is our inspiration to play beautifully."

When it comes to defence, Punjab have conceded 10 goals, two more than the Kerala side. Punjab also have two clean-sheets to show which is one better than Gokulam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

