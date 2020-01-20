REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS MMA-UFC-UFC246 McGregor makes fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

LAS VEGAS - Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago. TENNIS-AUSOPEN-CLIMATE Tennis: Extreme heat, fires to affect sports more through climate change - report

MELBOURNE - The poor air quality which left players fighting for breath at Melbourne Park last week, and the extreme heat which disrupted the tournament in the past, will become the new norm if sports do not do more to address climate change, a report released on Monday said. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: LeBron, D lead Lakers by Rockets LeBron James produced his 31st double-double, Kyle Kuzma chipped in 23 points and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers turned a third-quarter defensive clinic into a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

UPCOMING: SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

England need only four wickets on the last day on Monday to win the third test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth and go 2-1 up in the series against hosts South Africa. 20 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day two

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 20 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF-WOODS-SNEAD/ Golf - No comparison between Woods and Snead: Ex tour commish

As Tiger Woods this week has his first attempt at surpassing Sam Snead for the most all-time PGA Tour victories, the man largely responsible for pegging Snead's number at 82 has weighed in with his thoughts on how the two greats compare. 20 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - England Six Nations squad announcement & Eddie Jones news conference

England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media after announcing his squad for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. 20 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United. 20 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 20 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Coupe de France - Lorient v PSG

PSG play Lorient in the Coupe de France. 19 Jan 14:55 ET / 19:55 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-PRM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Parma

Juventus host Parma in a Serie A match. 19 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 20 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-GCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Granada

Quique Setien's first match in charge of FC Barcelona is at home to Granada in La Liga. 19 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open

Round one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 20 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

