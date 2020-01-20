Left Menu
Report: Bengals not interested in trading No. 1 pick

  • Updated: 20-01-2020 01:07 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 01:04 IST
With speculation growing that the Cincinnati Bengals might trade the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft, ESPN reported Sunday that the team has every intention of using the pick. The Bengals are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, to help remedy their issue under center. Andy Dalton has been ineffective and backup Ryan Finley failed to show much in three chances to start this past season.

The concept that the pick could be traded grew when the Carolina Panthers hired LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady to become its offensive coordinator. There was also talk the Miami Dolphins could be interested in overpaying the Bengals in a deal to get the top pick. Burrow passed for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns this past season while leading the Tigers to a 42-25 victory over Clemson on Monday in the national title game at New Orleans. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five TDs in that game.

This will be the fourth time the Bengals have occupied the top spot in the draft as a result of the record from the prior season. They also picked first in 1994, 1995 and 2003. They traded up to be in the top spot in 1995.

