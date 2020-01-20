Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mostert, 49ers run all over Packers to reach Super Bowl LIV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 08:28 IST
Mostert, 49ers run all over Packers to reach Super Bowl LIV
Image Credit: Twitter (@49ers)

Raheem Mostert rushed for a franchise-record 220 yards and scored four touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers on both sides of the ball to notch a 37-20 victory on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Santa Clara, Calif.

Mostert's historic showing was part of a dominating performance, as San Francisco reached the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season and the seventh time overall. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

Mostert's rushing output, which came on 29 carries, is the second highest in NFL postseason history behind Eric Dickerson (248 in the 1985 postseason). The four rushing scores ties with LeGarrette Blount (2013) for second, one behind record-holder Ricky Watters of the 49ers (1993).

Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Packers. Aaron Jones scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), and Davante Adams caught nine passes for 138 yards.

It was the second time the 49ers easily handled the Packers this season. San Francisco won 37-8, also at home, on Nov. 24. Mostert rushed for 160 yards and three touchdown on 14 first-half carries -- helping the 49ers to a 27-0 lead -- en route to becoming just the eighth player to rush for 200 or more yards in a playoff game. His yardage was the highest ever by a San Francisco player, regular season and postseason (Frank Gore, 212 in 2006).

His load only increased after Tevin Coleman was carted off the field with a right shoulder injury during the second quarter and didn't return. Mostert began the scoring with 5:55 left in the first quarter when he exploded through a huge hole on third-and-8 and headed to the left for a 36-yard touchdown run. Robbie Gould kicked a 54-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to make it 10-0.

Mostert added a 9-yard scoring run to extend the lead to 17 with 9:12 left in the half. The Packers turned the ball over on their next possession when center Corey Linsley never got the snap to Rodgers, and San Francisco's DeForest Buckner recovered at the 49ers' 25-yard line. The ensuing drive was capped by Gould's 27-yard field goal to make it 20-0 with 1:57 left. Emmanuel Moseley intercepted Rodgers with 1:01 left in the half, and San Francisco cashed in when Mostert again raced through a big hole to score from 18 yards out with 45 seconds remaining.

Green Bay got on the board when Rodgers connected with Jones on a 9-yard scoring pass with 8:44 left in the third quarter. Mostert was back at it less than four minutes later, as he darted 22 yards to the left for a touchdown to make it 34-7 before the Packers attempted to rally.

A 42-yard pass from Rodgers to Jimmy Graham set up Jones' 1-yard scoring run 25 seconds into the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed. Rodgers connected with Adams on a 65-yard play to lead to a 8-yard touchdown throw to Jace Sternberger with 8:13 left. Gould booted a 42-yard field goal with 3:31 left to make it a three-score game, and Richard Sherman later intercepted Rodgers as the 49ers finished off the victory.

San Francisco is 5-1 in its previous Super Bowl appearances. The defeat came in its most recent appearance, after the 2012 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers chase down Nuggets for fifth straight win

Doug McDermott buried two game-changing 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter and Domantas Sabonis took over down the stretch to complete a triple-double Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers rallied from behind to beat the host Denver ...

UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 3...

Rodo Sayagues to direct 'Don't Breathe' sequel

The follow-up to horror thriller Dont Breathe is set to be helmed by director Fede Alvarezs frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues, who co-wrote the 2016 film with director Alvarez, is making his directorial debut with the sequel.Acc...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT111433 BATTLING EVANS OVERCOMES MCDONALDBritains Dan Evans recovered from two sets down to defeat unseeded American Mac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020