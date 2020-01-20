Left Menu
Pacers chase down Nuggets for fifth straight win

  • Reuters
  • Denver
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 09:22 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 09:16 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Doug McDermott buried two game-changing 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter and Domantas Sabonis took over down the stretch to complete a triple-double Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers rallied from behind to beat the host Denver Nuggets 115-107. After trailing by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, the Pacers finally caught the Nuggets for the first time since 0-0 on a McDermott 3-pointer with 6:59 to play that produced a 91-all tie.

The game was subsequently deadlocked at 93 and 95 before McDermott followed a hoop by the Nuggets' Jerami Grant with another 3-pointer, this one giving Indiana the lead for good at 98-97 with 4:13 to play. Sabonis then scored the Pacers' next six points, extending the visitors' lead 104-99 with 1:30 remaining.

McDermott bombed in another 3-pointer and Malcolm Brogdon slammed home a dunk as Indiana held on to win for the fifth straight time. McDermott finished with a season-high and team-best 24 points. The former Nuggets first-round draft pick recorded a career-best with six 3-pointers in seven attempts, helping the Pacers outscore the Nuggets 39-9 from beyond the arc.

Sabonis finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, giving him his first career triple-double. T.J. Warren (22) and Brogdon (22) made it four Pacers with 22 or more points in a balanced attack. Justin Holiday added 14 off the bench.

Playing for a second game in a row without starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets scored the game's first six points and never trailed until McDermott's 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining. Denver led by as many as six in the first quarter, nine in the second and 11 in the third.

Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double with a game-high 30 points and team-high 10 rebounds for Denver. Grant and Will Barton chipped in with 16 points apiece, Mason Plumlee had 13 and Michael Porter Jr. 10. The Pacers outshot the Nuggets 50.0 percent to 46.6.

