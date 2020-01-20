Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serena 'concerned' over Australian Open pollution after past lung problems

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 11:46 IST
Serena 'concerned' over Australian Open pollution after past lung problems
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Serena Williams voiced concern over pollution from bushfire smoke at the Australian Open on Monday, saying that lung problems in the past could make her more vulnerable. The 38-year-old American, who is pursuing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, said it was a waiting game to see how conditions develop over the next fortnight.

The poor air that disrupted qualifying eased by Monday -- when Williams made a winning start against Anastasia Potapova -- and instead gave way to spells of heavy rain. "I definitely was concerned, and am," said Williams, who suffered a lung blood clot during labour while giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 -- the second time she has needed emergency treatment for the problem.

"That (haze) is still a concern for, I think, pretty much everyone." Many players have hit out at organizers for ploughing ahead last week with qualifying matches, despite pollution levels hitting some of the worst on the planet in Melbourne.

Asked if she feared she might be more sensitive to the pollution because of her past problems, Williams replied: "It definitely crossed my mind. "I'm, like, 'Oh no, I'm already playing a little down than most people.'"

But Williams, who gave her USD 43,000 Auckland winners' cheque to a bushfire relief fund last week, said she felt no particular problem in her opening victory against Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova. The American said tournament organizers had been keeping the players informed of the latest conditions each day.

"That's been really good to see that the Australian Open take that stance on that," she said. "So it's literally every day, we are just waiting every day to see how the air quality would be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Speak to me 'hashtag without filter': PM to students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a Pariksha Pe Charcha and said his conversations with them will be hashtag without filter. Assuring students of his complete...

Flight delayed after 'doubts' over object in checked-in

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Cochin international airportwas delayed byalmost an hour on Mondayafter the security agencies raised doubts over some objects found in the checked-in baggage of a passenger, airport sources said. The flight...

South Korea confims first case of coronavirus

South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said a Chinese woman suffered a fever and respiratory problems upon...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause near high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020