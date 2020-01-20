Left Menu
IOA chief Batra requests World Archery to lift AAI's suspension

  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:23 IST
Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Monday requested World Archery to lift its suspension on the Archery Association of India so that it can start preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. In a letter to the WA chief, Batra reasoned that since free and fair elections were held under the world body's observer, it should lift the suspension to help Indians prepare for the 2020 Games in earnest.

"I would personally like to request for the lifting of suspension on AAI so that work can start properly for preparation of 2020 Tokyo," Batra wrote, enclosing the results of the elections held here on January 18. Union minister Arjun Munda has been elected as the president of AAI in its much-delayed elections, beating BVP Rao by a margin of 34-18 votes.

Munda's entire panel secured the majority share of votes and was elected for a full tenure of four years. The elections were held as per the Delhi High Court order. The two factions fought the elections in the presence of WA observer Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol.

The WA Asia region vice-president Chapol will now submit his report based on which the world body will take a call on the conditional lifting of the suspension. At present, India has already secured a team quota in men's and one individual quota in women's section for the Olympics.

Rao was elected AAI president on December 22, 2018, bringing to the era of veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served as head of the national body for 40 years from 1973 to 2012 before being de-recognized by the government. But Rao had to quit after the Supreme Court gave a ruling for fresh elections and set aside the AAI constitution as amended by the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator S Y Quraishi.

The two groups, led by Munda and Rao, in June last year elected themselves as presidents, in two separate elections held simultaneously in New Delhi and Chandigarh, leading to AAI's suspension by the world body.

