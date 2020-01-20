Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Chile withdrawn from reduced world championship schedule

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 16:28 IST
Rallying-Chile withdrawn from reduced world championship schedule
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

This year's world rally championship has been reduced to 13 rounds after Chile was removed at the request of local organizers, the governing FIA said on Monday. The gravel rally had been scheduled as the fourth round on April 16-19. The championship starts this week in Monte Carlo.

The decision means the subsequent round in Argentina, initially scheduled from April 30 to May 3, has been brought forward by one week to give more time to ship freight afterward. Media reports last year cited political and social unrest in Chile as the reason for organizers seeking cancellation. The all-electric Formula E series held the third round of its championship in Santiago last weekend, however.

Rally Chile joined the world championship in 2019 and the event was based around the port city of Concepcion, some 440km south of Santiago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

'Profound loss': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party. In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surje...

Modi, Nepal's Oli to inaugurate Jogbani-Biratnagar check post tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Oli will jointly inaugurate the Integrated Check-Post ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar border between the two countries on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers Office said on Monday. The check pos...

Ronaldo nets 2, Juve beats Parma to go 4 points clear at top

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Parma 2-1 on Sunday to remain firmly on course for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title. Juventus moved four points above Inter Milan, which was held 1-1 at relegation-threatened Le...

J&K police kills 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday neutralized three dreaded terrorists, including a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Today in Shopian, we neutralised 3 terrorists. One of them, their commander Wasim Ahmed Wani was active since 2017 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020