TN thrashes Railways by an innings& 164 runs for 1st win of season Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): Tamil Nadu thrashed Railways by an innings and 164 runs on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Group 'B' match here on Monday, to register its first win of the season. The home side made 330 all out after bundling out Railways for 76 in the first innings before dismissing the opponent for 90 to secure seven points.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore did the star turn, picking up five wickets, conceding just 16 runs to rout Railways. Resuming at the overnight score of 236 for 4, Tamil Nadu suffered an early jolt when the experienced Dinesh Karthik fell to left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi, adding just one run to his 57.

Baba Indrajith (58, 118 balls, 8 fours) held firm and guided the team to 330, a massive 154-run first innings lead. Young left-arm spinner Tyagi bowled well to finish with figures of 5 for 98.

The Railway batsmen fared worse in the second innings, being shot out in 36.4 overs after having capitulated in 39.1 overs in a session on Sunday. Lanky spinner Sai Kishore ran through the Railways middle and lower order after pacer T Natarajan struck the first two blows by dismissing openers Mrunal Devdhar (4) and A G Sehrawat (8).

Sai Kishore got rid of skipper Arindam Ghosh (22) and later added four more wickets. Experienced Test spinner R Ashwin chipped in with three wickets-that of Vikrant Singh (17), Saurabh Singh (4) and Dinesh Mor (3). The match ended with Himanshu Sangwan (1) being run out by M Siddharth.

It was a morale-boosting win for Tamil Nadu after a poor run so far. Left-handed opener Abhinav Mukund starred with the bat, scoring a ton in his 100th Ranji game. It was a dampener for the Railways team which had recorded a superb innings win over Mumbai earlier in the tournament.

Brief scores: Railways 76 all out in 39.1 overs (Saurabh Singh 22; R Ashwin 4/26, M Siddharth 4/32) and 90 all out in 36.4 overs (Arindam Ghosh 22; R Sai Kishore 5/16, R Ashwin 3/36) lost to Tamil Nadu 330 all out in 91 overs (Abhinav Mukund 100, Dinesh Karthik 58, B Indrajith 58, L Suryapprakash 50; Harsh Tyagi 5/98, Avinash Yadav 3/107). TN: 7 points, Railways: 0..

