Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Champion Djokovic digs deep to beat Struff in Melbourne opener

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:17 IST
Tennis-Champion Djokovic digs deep to beat Struff in Melbourne opener
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Second seed Novak Djokovic was forced to work hard by unwavering German Jan-Lennard Struff in his first match of the Australian Open on Monday before prevailing 7-6(5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.

Defending champion Djokovic got off to a strong start for a 5-2 lead in the opening set but the German world number 37 fought back to level things at 5-5 before going down in a closely-fought tiebreaker. The second set proved relatively simpler for the winner of 16 Grand Slam singles titles as he converted two breakpoints while showing the same kind of form that helped him lead Serbia to the inaugural ATP Cup title before arriving in Melbourne.

Struff continued to persevere, breaking his opponent thrice in the third set, but Djokovic wrested back initiative early in the fourth to set up a second-round meeting against either Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito or lucky loser Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance in U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in the Senate Jan. 20 The House has until noon 1700 GMT to file its reply to Trumps response to the Senate trial summons. Trump ...

Israel's 2020 budget deficit to reach 3.3% if no budget passed -cenbank

Israels budget deficit is forecast to reach 3.3 of gross domestic product GDP this year should no budget be passed in 2020, the Bank of Israel governor told parliament on Monday. Due to a political stalemate following two inconclusive elect...

SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by a law student seeking implementation of Justice J S Verma committee report on various aspects of crime against women and children. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A...

Most Australian execs say climate change will damage companies - survey

More than 80 of Australian business executives believe climate change will damage their companies, a survey published on Tuesday showed. Australia has for months been battling scores of fires across the countrys east coast that have killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020