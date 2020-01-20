Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djokovic survives scare in tough Slam opener

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:36 IST
Djokovic survives scare in tough Slam opener
Novak Djokovic (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped his first set in the opening round of the Australian Open since 2006 Monday before grinding down Jan-Lennard Struff to keep his quest for a record eighth title on track. The 16-time Major winner finally got the job done 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena for his 900th career win to make the second round at Melbourne Park for a 14th consecutive year.

"Credit to him for fighting, he's a very powerful player," said Djokovic, who is seeking to become only the third man to win eight or more titles at the same Grand Slam after Rafael Nadal (12 at Roland Garros) and Roger Federer (eight at Wimbledon). "I started well, there was a close tiebreak and in the second set I played well, but he turned it around.

"Obviously when you are on the court, especially in my position I am expected to win most of my matches. "There is a lot of pressure and a lot of different emotions involved. I definitely try to remind myself to stay present and really enjoy."

The last time he dropped a set at the first hurdle in Melbourne was 2006 before going on a streak of 41 straight sets during round one matches until Struff crashed the party. The second seed came into the tournament after leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title in Sydney, winning all six of his singles matches.

But he didn't have it all his own way against the world number 37. He ground through a series of long rallies before breaking his opponent in the fifth game of the opening set and seemed to be cruising.

But the German saved a set point in the eighth and then broke Djokovic in the ninth to trail 4-5, with the match back on serve and the crowd on their feet. The comeback restored gallant Struff's confidence and the set went to a tie-break, where the Serb dug deep when it mattered most to come out on top.

He broke Struff in his opening game of the second set and then put his foot on the gas, with the gulf in class widening as normal order was restored. But it didn't last long with the plucky German refusing to give up and the Serbian making uncharacteristic errors in a horror third set.

Djokovic was broken to love to go 2-0 down and while he broke back for 2-3, Struff broke twice more with a Djokovic double fault sending the match into a fourth set. The world number two didn't make any more mistakes, keeping his focus to get over the finish line.

Djokovic had another phenomenal season last year, winning not only in Australia but his fifth Wimbledon title while collecting five tournament victories to take his career tally to 77.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Cavani desire to leave PSG sparks Lampard interest

London, Jan 20 AFP Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavanis desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain has stoked the interest of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has bemoaned his players lack of clinical finishing. Tammy Abraham has scored 16 goals in...

AI to set up internal panel to address privatisation-related issues of employees: Source

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked disinvestment-bound Air India to set up an internal mechanism committee comprising members from the management and its various trade unions to sort out privatisation-related issues of em...

Govt intends to make J-K 'economic paradise' for investors: LG Murmu

In a bid to attract investment to the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday told the business community that the abrogation of erstwhile states special status has removed all artificial...

Bangladesh can do well in Pakistan despite security fears: coach

Dhaka, Jan 20 AFP Coach Russell Domingo said Bangladesh would perform well in Pakistan despite security concerns overshadowing the tour starting later this month, with several players and coaching staff refusing to make the trip. Bangladesh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020