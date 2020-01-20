Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Saracens players must focus on England now, says Jones

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:08 IST
Rugby-Saracens players must focus on England now, says Jones

Coach Eddie Jones included seven players from crisis-hit English and European champions Saracens in his Six Nations squad on Monday and said his only interest in the salary-cap scandal was how they performed for England. England's most successful club have formed the backbone of Jones's England team since he arrived over four years ago but they are now in turmoil, with many players' futures uncertain, after they were handed an automatic end-of-season relegation from the Premiership for another breach of the salary cap rules.

Jones, a former coaching consultant with the London club, said that his job was simply to get the seven players all to focus on England's opening game, away to France on Feb. 2. "They have to get ready to play against France and then get ready to play against whoever we play against after France," he told a news conference when asked what advice he would give them.

"All they have got to do is come in and have a great excitement about playing for England. All of that business, that will get sorted out. It's important, but the only important for those boys now is to get ready to play for England." The prospect of captain Owen Farrell and star performers such as Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and the Vunipola brothers operating in the second-tier Championship next season was also not on the Australian's radar.

"That's not my issue," he said. "My issues is to pick the squad today and then pick the 23 against France. When the appropriate time to make a selection that possibly involves players from the Championship we'll make a decision on it. "They have to make a decision to be in their best condition to play France. That's the only decision they need to make."

One Saracen not in the squad is Billy Vunipola, who broke his arm for the fourth time yesterday and is expected to miss the championship. "It's massively disappointing for him but these things happen," said Jones, who did not include any other specialist number eight in his squad.

"There was a rugby league great, Mal Meninga, who broke his arm four times in two years. He then played six or seven years, won grand finals and won Test matches for the Kangaroos. "The tide will turn for Billy. At the moment it's tough and probably feels the whole world is against him, but he'll be all right."

Jones included eight uncapped players but retained the bulk of his World Cup group in a 34-man squad. "It's a very exciting squad," he said. "We've added eight or nine players who have the potential to be great players so it's a nicely balanced squad." England, World Cup runners-up in November, have not won the Six Nations since 2017 and face a tricky start away to a new-look French team.

"I thought they had a positive World Cup and they have obviously taken a view that they are building a squad towards the 2023 World Cup (which they host)," Jones said. "They've gone for a fair bit of youth, and we know they've won the last two Under-20 World Cups, so they've got talent coming through. But talent doesn't necessarily transfer to performance in test match rugby so we will wait and see."

Jones was back to his usual bullish self following the bruising World Cup final defeat by South Africa as he declared: "My aim is to make England the greatest rugby team the world has ever seen. That's my mindset." Asked whether his ambition could be achieved in two years, he added: "I want to do it next weekend, mate. Why can't we go out and play fantastic football against France?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: Nitish, Tyagi to be among star campaigners for JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal United spokesperson K C Tyagi will be among the star campaigners for the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the JDU said on Monday. The party released the list of star campaigners on Mo...

Belgium region 'totally opposes' Mercosur trade pact

Brussels, Jan 20 AFP Belgiums southern Wallonia region, which briefly blocked an EU-Canada trade deal in 2016, said Monday it was totally opposed to Europes new trade pact negotiated with South Americas Mercosur grouping. The head of govern...

Prevailing political situation in J-K precarious: PDP

The PDP on Monday termed the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir precarious and said there was a dire need for the party to rededicate itself to peace and development through dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by its founder Muf...

ISRO successfully completes three orbit-raising manoeuvres of GSAT-30

The ISRO said it has successfully completed the three orbit raising manoeuvres of communication satellite GSAT-30 on Monday, which was launched on January 17 onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. The space agency said the cumulative d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020