Lakers' Davis slated to return versus Celtics

Anthony Davis is expected to return from his backside injury when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The Lakers said Davis is available to play and doing so would mark his first appearance since he was injured on Jan. 7 during a game against the New York Knicks. He has missed five straight games.

Davis suffered a hard fall against the Knicks and club termed his injury as a gluteus maximus contusion. Los Angeles went 4-1 without the six-time All-Star, who is averaging 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds in 35 games.

Point guard Rajon Rondo (finger) is listed as questionable. He has missed the past three games. The Celtics are expected to have guards Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) back in the lineup. Walker missed last Saturday's loss to the Phoenix Suns and Brown has missed the past two games.

