Beal leads Wizards to win over Pistons

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 03:50 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 03:50 IST
Bradley Beal had 29 points and six assists and the Washington Wizards edged away from the visiting Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Monday. Center Ian Mahinmi supplied 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and added seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Washington, which won the season series, 3-1. Thomas Bryant added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 21 points. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds but also committed nine turnovers. He left the game in the final minute after being elbowed in the face by Bryant. Tony Snell added 16 points and Svi Mykhailiuk chipped in 10. Pistons forward Marcus Morris was ejected with 7:06 for a flagrant 2 foul against Davis Bertans. Morris contacted Bertans in the head while trying to block a layup attempt.

Washington shot 51.2 percent and limited Detroit to 42.7-percent shooting. The teams combined for 37 turnovers -- 20 by the Wizards. Beal, who passed Wes Unseld for fourth on Washington's career scoring list, scored 16 first-half points as Washington led 60-58 at intermission. Rose paced the Pistons with 13 points while Drummond had nine but the center also committed half of the team's 10 turnovers.

Bryant scored two inside baskets during an 8-0 Wizards' spurt that gave Washington a 72-64 lead. The Pistons rallied to tie at 78 with 3:26 left in the third with Drummond scoring the last four points of that 14-6 Detroit run. A Troy Brown 3-pointer allowed Washington to carry an 83-81 advantage into the fourth.

A Rose jumper gave Detroit an 87-86 lead with 10 minutes left. The Wizards then scored the next nine points. Bertans got it going with a 3-pointer. He also made both free throws following Morris' ejection to complete the run. At 97-92, Beal made a basket and a free throw to give his team some breathing room. Ish Smith tacked on a short-range shot to hand the Wizards a double-digit advantage.

Detroit didn't go away. It scored the next six points before Beal drained a mid-range jumper. Beal added two free throws with 14.8 seconds left. --Field Level Media

