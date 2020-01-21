Left Menu
Raptors hold off Hawks' rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 04:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 04:10 IST
Raptors hold off Hawks' rally

Norman Powell came off the bench to score 27 points and Fred VanVleet scored eight points in the final 63 seconds to help the visiting Toronto Raptors hang on for a 122-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. VanVleet scored 20 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 42.6 seconds to help prevent the Raptors from blowing a 21-point lead. He made each attempt of a three-shot foul with 14.2 seconds remaining to give Toronto a five-point lead and preserve the win.

Powell was 6-for-9 on 3-pointers and scored 20-plus points for his fifth straight game. Toronto also got 18 points from Pascal Siakam and 14 from Marc Gasol. Atlanta's Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists, his fourth career 40-10 game. It was his seventh 40-point game of the season.

The Hawks also got 17 points and 11 rebounds from John Collins, 13 points and eight rebounds from Cam Reddish and 13 points from De'Andre Hunter. It was the ninth straight time the Raptors have beaten the Hawks, a streak that dates back to March 10, 2017.

It was the second straight game that the Hawks were steamrolled out of the gate. Toronto scored the first nine points of the game, led by as many as 12 and led 36-25 advantage after one quarter. The Hawks outscored the Raptors 20-9 to start the second quarter and tied the game at 45 on a jumper by Collins with 6:36 left. The Hawks went on to lead 60-57 at halftime behind Young's 15 points.

Atlanta led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, going up 70-61 on a 3-pointer by Reddish with 8:55 left. Toronto came back to tie the game at 79 with 1:44 left on two Siakam free throws and took an 83-82 lead into the fourth quarter. Toronto returns home to play Philadelphia on Wednesday. Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and will try to avenge an 49-point loss from earlier this season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

