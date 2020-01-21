Soccer-Keita double pilots Monaco into French Cup last 16

A first-half double from Keita Balde helped AS Monaco through to the last 16 of the French Cup on Monday with a 3-1 win at fourth tier giant-killers Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire. The home side, who beat Ligue 1 side Toulouse 1-0 in the round of 64, were 3-0 down at halftime in Orleans but pulled one back eight minutes from time through Carnejy Antoine.

Spanish-born Senegalese winger Keita scored in the 11th and 28th minutes, the first coming when he struck on the rebound after Stevan Jovetic's header was parried by goalkeeper Charles-Henri Chatelin. France international Wissam Ben Yedder then added his name to the scoresheet in the 36th minute.

Roberto Moreno's side will play Saint-Etienne in the next round on Jan. 29.

