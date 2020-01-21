Left Menu
White's 25 points help Spurs outlast Suns

Image Credit: Twitter(@Dwhite921)

Derrick White racked up a season-high 25 points, including a big 3-pointer in the final two minutes, and the visiting San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Phoenix Suns 120-118 on Monday. Ricky Rubio's three-point play with 2:55 left gave the Suns their first lead of the game, 113-111, before San Antonio responded with consecutive 3-pointers by Bryn Forbes and White.

Two free throws from Deandre Ayton cut the Spurs' lead to 117-115 before LaMarcus Aldridge answered with a pair from the charity stripe with 43.4 seconds remaining. The Suns' Devin Booker hit a runner, and Rubio had a chance to tie the game with two free throws with 6.4 seconds left but missed the first. After he made the second, the Suns fouled Aldridge, who also missed the first of two with 5.6 seconds left.

Booker, who had 37 points, then clanked a 34-foot 3-point attempt with two seconds on the clock, allowing San Antonio to escape with the win. Forbes added 24 points, only three of which came in the second half, as the Spurs took both ends of a home-road back-to-back. San Antonio posted a 107-102 win over the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday.

Aldridge had 19 points and DeMar DeRozan tallied 18 for San Antonio, with Marco Belinelli and Dejounte Murray scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively. DeRozan also contributed nine rebounds and eight assists. Ayton had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns, with Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 15 apiece and Dario Saric producing 10, all in the first half.

San Antonio took charge with a dominating second quarter and led by 15 points at intermission. Forbes' outside shooting was a key for the surge as he led all scorers in the half with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, all from 3-point range. White added 13 first-half points and hit all three of his shots from beyond the arc in the half. Saric and Ayton led the Suns with 10 first-half points apiece.

The Suns got 22 points from Booker in a torrid third quarter to give the comeback some life, bringing Phoenix within 96-83 with 12 minutes to play.

