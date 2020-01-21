Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarity of mind really crucial: Kohli ahead of New Zealand series

Ahead of the New Zealand series, India skipper Virat Kohli stressed that they need 'clarity of mind' as they are going to play in the away conditions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:05 IST
Clarity of mind really crucial: Kohli ahead of New Zealand series
India skipper Virat Kohli (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the New Zealand series, India skipper Virat Kohli stressed that they need 'clarity of mind' as they are going to play in the away conditions. "We want to bat well when we bat first and in case we're defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. [...] Clarity of mind is really crucial because we're playing in conditions that are not ours, so we have to take even more intensity into that series to put the home team under pressure, set that sort of template from game one and build from there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kohli as saying.

India are high on confidence as they won the three-match ODI series against Australia 2-1. The Kohli-led team will now tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Kohli wants the team to play 'expressive cricket' and do not ease into the series after two games.

"We can't afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we'll look to make a mark in the first game that we play, play expressive cricket and be sure of what we want to do," he said. India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on January 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet sees H1 improvement on strong demand for flights

British low-cost airline easyJet said its first-half performance would improve from last year as robust demand for flights helped it upgrade its forecast for revenue per seat. EasyJet on Tuesday said it now expected first-half revenue per s...

'Hostage justice'? Japan fights back with an internet FAQ

Japan on Tuesday published a list defending how it treats people accused of crimes, the latest move in its struggle to counter accusations of hostage justice after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape to Lebanon. The 3,000-word lis...

China's former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison: court (AFP) MRJ

Chinas former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison court AFP MRJ...

Spanish PM to meet head of Catalan separatist government

Madrid, Jan 21 AFP Spains prime minister has said he will meet the head of Catalonias separatist government in early February, although discussion on any independence referendum will be off the table. The meeting will come ahead of negotiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020