Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fukushima reassures ahead of Olympic torch relay near nuclear crisis site

Fukushima reassures ahead of Olympic torch relay near nuclear crisis site
Image Credit: Twitter (@Tokyo2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fukushima prefecture has reassured participants and spectators about radiation exposure at Olympic torch relay.
  • The torch relay will begin at a soccer training center that served as a frontline operations base for the 2011 nuclear crisis.
  • The radiation level in Iitate is about 20 times higher than that of downtown Tokyo but authorities have assured that it is still safe.

Fukushima prefecture, home to the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, reassured participants and spectators on Tuesday that they would not need to worry about radiation exposure at the Olympic torch relay this year.

The four-month torch relay ahead of the 2020 Olympics will begin on March 26 at J-Village, a soccer training centre in Fukushima that served as a frontline operations base for workers who battled the 2011 nuclear crisis. Of more than 24,000 monitoring spots along the relay route in Fukushima, one in Iitate village, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, had the highest reading, at 0.77 microsieverts per hour, the prefecture's December survey results showed.

A four-hour stay there would bring radiation exposure to 3.08 microsieverts, or 0.003 millisieverts, well below the government's target of keeping the public's annual exposure arising from the nuclear accident below 1 millisievert. By comparison, an air traveler is exposed to 0.1 to 0.2 millisieverts of radiation during a round trip between Tokyo and New York.

"This won't be posing any problem for holding the torch relay," the Fukushima prefecture said in a statement.

The radiation level in Iitate is about 20 times higher than that of downtown Tokyo, which registered at 0.037 microsieverts per hour on Tuesday, according to the web page of Japan's nuclear watchdog, the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

A magnitude 9 earthquake and massive tsunami hit eastern Japan on March 11, 2011, triggering the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. The buildup of contaminated water at the crippled Fukushima plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power, has hampered what will be a decades-long recovery and alarmed neighboring countries.

Athletes from at least one country, South Korea, are planning to bring radiation detectors and their own food this summer. The torch relay will take place in Fukushima for three days to March 28, during which more than 260 people will carry the flame, before it starts to crisscross the Japanese archipelago in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

CBI books A K Singh, then DGFT Joint Director, and others for allegedly cheating govt of Rs 20 crore: Officials.

CBI books A K Singh, then DGFT Joint Director, and others for allegedly cheating govt of Rs 20 crore Officials....

Securitisation market likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore by end of FY2020: Icra

With non-bank financial companies and housing finance players relying more on securitisation for raising funds, the volume in the market is likely to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY2020, says an Icra report. The NBFC sector has been facing a li...

Lebanon parliament delays 2020 budget session to Jan. 27-28 - Lebanese media

Lebanons parliament has delayed a session to discuss the 2020 budget to Jan. 27-28 after being set for Jan. 22-23, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.Lebanon is hoping to reduce its budget deficit and push through economic reforms amid a de...

Atom bomb was biggest fear once, now there's fear over AI: Huawei CEO

Tech giant Huaweis founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said atom bombs were the biggest fear once, but now there is fear over artificial intelligence, but people must realise that the development of technology is for good. Speaking at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020