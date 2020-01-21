UP, Haryana shine in Khelo India U-21 hockey competitions

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana won the gold medals in the U-21 boys and U-21 girls hockey competitions of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Tuesday. In the U-21 boys category, Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana 3-1 in penalty shootout after the two teams played out a goal-less draw at the Maulana Md Tayabullah hockey stadium.

In the U-21 girls event, Jharkhand conceded two goals in the last nine minutes as Haryana prevailed over 5-3 in a high-scoring encounter to bag the yellow metal. The bronze medal in the U-21 boys category went to Odisha, who defeated Chandigarh 3-1 in the penalty shootout following a 5-5 draw at the end of regulation time.

Maharashtra beat Mizoram by a solitary goal to win the U-21 girls crown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

