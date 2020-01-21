Left Menu
Sharan to lead home challenge at Tata Open Maharashtra

  PTI
  Pune
  Updated: 21-01-2020 18:16 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 18:16 IST
Last year's doubles champions Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna will not play together at the upcoming edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra as the two Indians have paired up with different partners. Sharan has entered India's only ATP250 event with Kiwi player Artem Sitak. Bopanna is not yet assured of a main draw spot as he has teamed up with local boy Arjun Kadhe, whose doubles ranking is 217, and their combined rank has put them in the alternate list.

Similarly, the legendary Leander Paes (119) is awaiting a confirmed place in the main draw, having entered the event with Australian Matthew Ebden (122). Former Grand Slam doubles champions Robert Lindstedt and Jonathan Erlich will be the main attractions at the doubles event of the tournament, beginning at Balewadi Stadium from February 3.

The Swedish ace Lindstedt, who clinched the Australian Open doubles title in 2014 and also made an appearance in the Wimbledon final on three successive occasions (2010, 2011, 2012), will partner Netherlands' Robin Haase. The world number 34 Haase is a familiar name in the tournament following his triumph in the 2018 edition with compatriot Matwe Middelkoop.

Another former Australian Open doubles champion Erlich, ranked 67 Erlich, will play with Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski. "We have a competitive field this time in the third edition of this tournament. We are expecting yet another year of high-quality action with the presence of world’s top tennis players," said Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA.

