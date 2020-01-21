Left Menu
  Jaipur
  21-01-2020
Rajasthan Royals ink sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai

Rajasthan Royals announced a sponsorship deal with Expo 2020 Dubai for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The one-year deal will see the next World Expo appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey as principal sponsor.

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said: "We are looking forward to having a very successful association throughout the 13th season of the IPL. The tournament has always provided fans in India with numerous reasons to celebrate, and we are hoping that through this crucial sponsorship, we can encourage them to be a part of the Expo 2020 as well." Expo 2020, taking place from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, will be the first World Expo in its 169-year history to be staged in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region (MEASA), and is set to welcome an unprecedented 192 participating countries and 25 million visits from across the globe over a period of 173 days.

