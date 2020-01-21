CAB to organise school meet for girls

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will begin a school-level tournament for girls, aimed at creating a talent pool for the state. CAB has decided to invite the schools with girls cricket team to enrol for a tournament from which talented players will be scouted at various age groups.

"We want to begin a school tournament for the girls also. I hope we will get good response from the schools. We will begin the tournament keeping in mind examinations and other factors. It has not been finalised as yet, but we may play the tournament in T20 format to start with," said Joint Secretary Debabrata Das. "We already have a school meet for the boys. Now we want to begin a meet for the girls. This will create a consistent supply line for women's cricket in Bengal," said Amalendu Biswas, School Committee Chairman.

