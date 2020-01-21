Defending champion Nikhat Zareen enters second round of Strandja Memorial

Defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) was off to a resounding start at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, outpunching Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in Sofia, Bulgaria on Tuesday. Zareen, former junior world champion, prevailed 5-0 to enter the second round.

The Hyderabadi is competing in her first tournament after the bitter selection row for next month's Olympic qualifiers. She had lost to six-time world champion M C Mary Kom in the trials.

Among other Indians in the competition, four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) got a bye into the second round.

