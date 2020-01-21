Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defending champion Nikhat Zareen enters second round of Strandja Memorial

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:00 IST
Defending champion Nikhat Zareen enters second round of Strandja Memorial

Defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) was off to a resounding start at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, outpunching Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in Sofia, Bulgaria on Tuesday. Zareen, former junior world champion, prevailed 5-0 to enter the second round.

The Hyderabadi is competing in her first tournament after the bitter selection row for next month's Olympic qualifiers. She had lost to six-time world champion M C Mary Kom in the trials.

Among other Indians in the competition, four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) got a bye into the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him. Clinton also weig...

Countries cannot deport climate-affected people seek asylum: UN human rights

The UN Human Rights Committee has determined that countries cannot deport people who have sought asylum due to climate-related threats. The historic ruling marks the first decision by a UN human rights treaty body based on a complaint filed...

Seers at VHP programme back CAA

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad said it will go village to village to remove confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, seers at its Virat Sant Sammelan backed the legislation. Amarkantak mahamandleshwar Hariharanand Sarswati said ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of the flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020